Yesterday reports emerged that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is planning to embark on a major round of job cuts in the coming days. Meta employs 6,000 people in Ireland, half of whom are staff.

Last week Twitter began a global cull of its 7,500-strong workforce.

The Indo Daily - The Tech Wreck: What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cuts mean for Ireland

Meanwhile, Stripe entered a 30-day consultation with staff over job cuts, with the company founded by the Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison seeking to cut 14% of its staff.

Just how dependent is Ireland on these massive brands and will the 'tech wreck' ruin our economy?

Host Kevin Doyle speaks to Irish and Sunday Independent Tech Editor, Adrian Weckler.