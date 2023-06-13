The Indo Daily: The South Dublin planning saga and the quest for ‘go away money’

For the princely sum of €225,000 each, these neighbours would agree not to object to a housing development in the area.

But all didn’t exactly go to plan, and now gardaí are involved after the developer reported a potential fraud. The saga has resulted in the departure of a senior solicitor from Matheson, one of Ireland’s biggest legal firms, after the resident sent the list of demands using their official email address.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by the Irish Independent's Ireland editor Fionnan Sheahan to tell us the story and to explain why the Irish Independent has been circumspect in some of its reporting.