The Indo Daily: The RTÉ grilling, Ryan Tubridy’s contract and Patrick Kielty’s pay

RTE Executives and Board members depart Leinster House yesterday (28/06/2023) after the media committee sitting. L-r; Richard Collins (Chief Financial Officer), Robert Shortt (Board Staff Representative), Adrian Lynch (Director of Audience, Channels and Marketing), Siun Ni Raghallaigh ( Chairperson of the Board), Rory Coveney ( Director of Strategy), Anne O'Leary (Chair of Audit and Risk Committee) and Geraldine O'Leary (Director of Commercial). Picture; Gerry Mooney

It was open season on RTE officials this week as they appeared before two Oireachtas committees to account for the hidden payments issued to Ryan Tubridy.

The Oireachtas Media Committee and Dáil Public Accounts Committee, revealed verbal agreements, resignation demands and why Toy Show the musical was terminated.

Even Patrick Kielty’s salary to host the Late Late Show and Ryan Tubridy’s own future at RTÉ were in the line of fire.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent Political Correspondent Gabija Gataveckaite and Deputy Political Editor Hugh O’Connell to look at what we learned from the Oireachtas committee hearings into RTE and ask if the reputation of the national broadcaster is damaged beyond repair?