The Indo Daily: The Rocky Road to 'Freedom' - will Covid restrictions be lifted?

October 22nd was to be a milestone in Ireland’s pandemic-to-epidemic story.

We would have turned a corner with all remaining restrictions in place lifted as society returns to its most normal since March 2020.

Yet rising numbers and an increase in incidence in all age groups, including older age groups, has sparked debate over how safe it is to reopen.

In today’s episode, host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Professor Kingston Mills and Dr Catherine Motherway, to find out what is going on with Covid and will restrictions be lifted?

