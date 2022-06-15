Blake Lemoine, a Google engineer, believes the company's LaMDA software is now sentient and might have developed its own feelings.

Lemoine, who has been placed on paid leave, has been dismissed by many technology experts over his claims, and Google, has said there is no evidence to support his findings.

However, the issue has thrown open a conversation about the use of artificial intelligence across society, its ability to do good and evil, the ethics involved, but also the ongoing advances in software that allow some to believe machines may develop feelings.

The Indo Daily: The rise of the machines – has AI come to life?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's Tech Editor Adrian Weckler and Professor Barry O'Sullivan from the School of Computer Science & IT at University College and Director of the Insight SFI Research Centre for Data Analytics.