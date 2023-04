Record-breaking Irish sprinter, Rhasidat Adeleke, who has today been announced as the newest sporting ambassador of Allianz Insurance. Photo: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

20-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke from Tallaght is showing she's a generational talent in Irish athletics. Adeleke has been making a habit out of breaking national records in the 200m and the 400m.

The Indo Daily: The Rise of Rhasidat Adeleke: The Inside Track from Texas

Has she the potential to become a medallist for Ireland in the 400m at next year's Paris Olympics? We went to the University of Texas at Austin - where Adeleke is on scholarship - to get the inside track on her sensational rise. Host: Sinéad Kissane. Guests: Rhasidat Adeleke and her coach Edrick Floreal.