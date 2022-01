Jim Mansfield Jnr is accused of conspiring to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice

Jim Mansfield Jr has been found not guilty of conspiring to falsely imprison - and guilty of perverting the course of justice.

It’s the latest chapter in the remarkable saga of the Mansfield family, who once built a property empire worth €1.6bn.

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Sunday Independent writer Niamh Horan and Irish Independent Journalist Robin Schiller about glamourous lifestyles, hotels and court cases.

The Indo Daily: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty