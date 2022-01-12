| 5°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: The queen’s favourite, 'air-miles Andy', from war hero to playboy prince – who is Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Expand

Britain’s royal family has never been short of controversy but the fall from grace of Prince Andrew is on a different scale.

His lavish lifestyle, dodgy ethics and questionable friendships have seen him step back from public duties.

As the Duke of York's bid to have a sexual assault case dismissed in the United States is rejected, the Indo Daily profiles the prince who has slid down the line of succession.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Sunday Independent writer Sarah Caden to profile the controversial prince.

