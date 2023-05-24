The Indo Daily: The Qatari Sheik, the Irish developer and the billion-pound dispute

Paddy McKillen reached a deal with the Qataris after selling his 36pc stake in the luxury Maybourne Hotels Group in 2015. Photo: National Pictures/Johnathan Adam Davies

Irish hotel tycoon Paddy McKillen is in the battle of his life fighting members of the Qatari royal family.

At stake is £1.5bn the businessman says he is owed for selling his stake in the group behind some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, including Claridge’s of London.

In the past, the Belfast born property developer has successfully fought the likes of NAMA and the Barclay brothers, but his dispute with the Qatari Royal family is like nothing he’s ever faced before.

Tabitha Monahan is joined by Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor at the Irish Independent to ask how the Irish man got embroiled in this bitter dispute with one of the world’s wealthiest dynasties and where will it end?