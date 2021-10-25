The Indo Daily: The Priory Hall scandal 10 years on

Built in 2009, Priory Hall came to prominence in 2011 for all the wrong reasons when the apartments were evacuated by a High Court order over fire safety fears.

That decision saw residents of the 189-apartment complex uprooted and living in temporary accommodation while they faced an uphill struggle to get their homes fixed and a battle with the banks who still demanded mortgage payments on properties that couldn’t be lived in.

In this episode of The Indo Daily, host Siobhán Maguire speaks to Irish Independent’s News Correspondent, Conor Feehan, and partner of Fiachra Day and former resident of Priory Hall, Stephanie Meehan.

