The Indo Daily: The post office deception and the dead man’s pension – What happened in Carlow?

It was a normal Friday in Hosey’s post office in Carlow. Locals went about their business before the weekend, and elderly people picked up their

pensions. But this routine scene would turn into an incident that shocked the nation. The death of a pensioner raised suspicions, prompted a garda investigation and resulted in a family member becoming a suspect.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined on the Indo Daily by Ralph Riegel, Southern Correspondent for the Irish Independent, to go through the details of this very bizarre case.