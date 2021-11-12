It’s the final day of COP26, the global conference desperately seeking a solution for climate change.

But it’s also a timely reminder of the role Ireland can play is making a difference which is why The Indo Daily todays puts a spotlight on plastic pollution, and why it’s never been more important to recycle properly.

Here in Ireland, we produce over one million tonnes of packaging waste a year – enough rubbish to fill Croke Park two-and-a-half times.

The Indo Daily: The plastic pollution predicament and you

So, what happens to it all? Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Caroline O’Doherty, Irish Independent Environment Correspondent, and Mindy O’Brien, Chief Executive of VOICE (Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment), to find out what happens to our waste and why we must all wage a war on single-use plastic.