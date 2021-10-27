The Indo Daily: The Nightmare before Christmas – why you must start your seasonal shopping now

Since the pandemic, we’ve grown accustomed to delays in the supply chain for myriad reasons like major port closures in China, reduced container capacity in shipping and price inflation across the board.

Add to the mix Brexit confusion and delays, plus the pretty massive congestion to the supply chain when the EV Ever Given got stuck in the Suez canal in March, and you have the perfect storm for a global shortage of everything from toys to decorations.

So, should you take a chance on last-minute Christmas shopping like in previous years, or follow the experts’ advice and get your Xmas shopping started now?

In today’s Indo Daily, Siobhán Maguire is joined by a panel of expert guests including Wayne O’Connor, news reporter with The Sunday Independent, Damien O’Reilly, Lecturer in Retail Management at TU Dublin, and Duncan Fraser, Managing Director at Retail Excellence.