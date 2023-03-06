Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder (Chris Carlson/AP)

Not since the 1994 murder trial of OJ Simpson, has the American public – and indeed, international audiences - been so captivated by a real-life courtroom drama. Dubbed 'The Murdaugh Murders', Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, a disgraced South Carolina lawyer, was last week, after a televised trial, found guilty of the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul and sentenced to life in prison.

The Indo Daily: The Murdaugh Murders ⁠— Why did a wealthy South Carolina lawyer kill his wife and son?

Both HBO and Netflix have been airing documentaries in tandem with the trial, adding further intrigue to the story. But even in the aftermath of last week's trial, there are more cases pending in this family saga. In this episode, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by reporter for The Guardian, Edward Helmore, who was in South Carolina covering the case.