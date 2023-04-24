The Indo Daily: The Monk, The Investigator, and the Watchdog – is GSOC fit for purpose?

Gerry Hutch walks free through the doors of the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walked free from the Special Criminal Court having been found not guilty of murder. Hours later, Hutch attended a party to celebrate his acquittal.

In a dramatic development it turns out a Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) investigator was at the party of the gangland crime boss.

Justice Minister Simon Harris is awaiting the outcome of Gsoc's own internal review into the revelations however it is understood that an independent inquiry into links between gardaí, the Garda Ombudsman and Hutch is currently unlikely.

There are currently a number of former gardaí in prison or suspended from the force over allegations relating to their links to organised crime.

The Indo Daily speaks to Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams about the revelations.