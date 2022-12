He died under suspicious circumstances when his carriage plunged into the Liffey on August 10th 1919.” That is what a bronze plaque reads on Dublin’s O’Connell Street commemorating a now legendary man Fr. Pat Noise. However one small detail had the nation perplexed - who erected the memorial back in 2004.

Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sunday Independent columnist Liam Collins, to look at the mystery of the Fr Pat Noise plaque that grabbed the attention of the country in the early noughties.