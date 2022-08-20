In 2019 Iain Ward received shocking news that would forever change his life. The 31 year old personal trainer was diagnosed with stage 3 terminal brain cancer.

Despite receiving the devastating prognosis, Iain decided to take on a series of world record attempts in order to raise funds for cancer research and he needs your help for a very interesting way of raising funds.

The Indo Daily: The King Of Chemo – Iain Ward’s World Record attempts to help beat terminal cancer – and he needs your help!

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the self-proclaimed ‘King of Chemo’ Iain Ward.

