King Charles III made his first visit to Ireland as king yesterday. King Charles and the Queen Consort attended a Service of Reflection in memory of the late Queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. Charles was the first king to step foot in the province for almost 80 years.

Even at the age of 73 the new king could have a big bearing on British-Irish relations for decades to come.

The Indo Daily: The King and I - does Ireland care about Charles III?

In this episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent journalists John Downing and Nicola Anderson to ask whether he can emulate his mother's unexpected popular in Ireland.