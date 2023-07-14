The Indo Daily: The killer, the middleman & now the mastermind – Developments in murder of Irene White

Composite image. Irene White (37) was found in a pool of blood at her Ice House Hill home on April 6, 2005.

Irene White – a mother of three - was stabbed to death in a frenzied attack at her home in Dundalk, Co Louth, in 2005.

Two men, including the man who carried out the fatal attack, are serving life sentences for her murder but detectives are still pursuing the person who they believe ordered it.

The garda investigation has been continuing and a file was submitted to the DPP for consideration a number of months ago.

This includes the evidence gathered as part of the inquiry and recommendations relating to the mastermind.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by news correspondent with the Irish Independent Robin Schiller to ask why gardaí have recommended now that the mastermind behind the murder of Irene White be charged with her killing?