The Indo Daily: The JP McManus story - from farming boy to billionaire, broker and long-time backer of Limerick hurling

From humble beginnings, JP McManus has become the billionaire that Irish people love to love, and celebrities love to be associated with.

Whether it’s hosting his star-studded Pro-Am golfing event in Adare, Co Limerick, this month, or his long-time backing of the Limerick’s hurling team, he is a local-boy-done-good who has never forgotten his roots.

While other tax exiles come in for criticism, JP McManus has always managed to stay popular. So, how did he do this? Presenter Kevin Doyle speaks to Sunday Independent contributor Liam Collins to find out more.