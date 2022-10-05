Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has denied all charges against him

David Byrne was just 34 years of age when he was shot dead in the Dublin Regency Hotel shootings in 2016.

A member of the Kinahan cartel, and brother of mob boss Liam, Byrne's death sparked a bloody feud with rival gang, the Hutches.

The Indo Daily: The Hutches, the Byrnes, and the gangland trial of the century

With Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's trial for the murder of Byrne six years ago, adjourned until a later date, the Indo Daily delves deeper into the story behind the Regency Hotel shootings, Byrne's family and their criminal ties.

Irish Independent's Special Correspondent, Paul Williams, joins presenter, Siobhán Maguire, to explain the story behind Byrnes family and the events which have culminated in this criminal trial of the century.