The Indo Daily: The Hutches, the Byrnes, and the gangland trial of the century

This week, one of the most anticipated gangland trials was to get underway with Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch for the murder of David Byrne six years ago.
With the trial adjourned until a later date, the Indo Daily finds out more about Byrne, his family, and the long-running Hutch-Kinahan feud. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Paul Williams
David Byrne was just 34 years of age when he was shot dead in the Dublin Regency Hotel shootings in 2016.
A member of the Kinahan cartel, and brother of mob boss Liam, Byrne's death sparked a bloody feud with rival gang, the Hutches.
With Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's trial for the murder of Byrne six years ago, adjourned until a later date, the Indo Daily delves deeper into the story behind the Regency Hotel shootings, Byrne's family and their criminal ties.
Irish Independent's Special Correspondent, Paul Williams, joins presenter, Siobhán Maguire, to explain the story behind Byrnes family and the events which have culminated in this criminal trial of the century.