The Indo Daily: The Hitman from Vegas and the Divorcee from Ennis - The ‘Lying Eyes’ of Sharon Collins

In 2006, Ennis woman Sharon Collins searched online for weight loss, diet tips and ‘how to hire a hitman’.

The divorced mother of two was living with her millionaire long-term partner PJ Howard. From luxury homes to stylish yachts, she had it all, except for one thing – marriage.

What unfolded was one of the most elaborate murder conspiracies that would involve fake marriage certs, lethal poisoning and a hitman from the USA.

The Indo Daily is joined by Emer Connolly - the author of the book ‘Lying Eyes & the Hitman for Hire’ - to look at one of the most infamous cases in Irish legal history.

