Nina Doyle lost her twins Liam and Grace at birth four years ago. The grief lives on and the pain is relentless, but there is hope as the Indo Daily finds out.

When footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez lost their new born baby boy recently, bereaved parents all over the world shared in their grief.

Nina Doyle, from Dublin, is one such parent, having lost her precious twins Liam and Grace four years ago, when they passed after they were born prematurely.

In spite of this gaping hole in her life, Nina now devotes her time to helping other bereaved parents through Féilecháin, a not-for-profit organisation that provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during or after pregnancy.

The Indo Daily: The greatest pain - one mother’s journey on life after losing her babies

Presenter Siobhán Maguire hears her courageous story on today’s Indo Daily.