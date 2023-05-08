You would be hard pushed to find an Irish person on this planet who doesn’t have a good grasp of the lyrics to ‘The Fields of Athenry’.

The story of a poor Irish convict and how he ‘stole Trevelyan’s corn’ is synonymous with the atrocities that befell the Catholic Irish population during the Irish Famine.

Best of the Indo Daily: The Great Hunger, 'Trevelyan's Corn', and making amends for the Irish Famine

Now, a UK group ‘Heir of Slavery’ – descendants of people who profited off the slave trade and who want to atone and compensate families whose loved ones were brutally stolen and sold as slaves over a 250-year-period – are also recognising Trevelyan’s treatment of the Irish.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent political correspondent, John Downing, to hear more.