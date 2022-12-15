The Indo Daily: The German prince, the plot and the long-lost Reich

Masked police officers lead Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss away during a raid in Frankfurt, Germany. AP

German legislators have said they are digging deeper into an alleged coup plot uncovered last week, when police detained dozens of people linked to the far-right Reich Citizens movement.

Twenty-five people were arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The group of far-right and ex-military figures were apparently planning to storm the Reichstag parliament building and seize power.

Prince Heinrich XIII was arrested as the suspected ringleader.

The Indo Daily speaks to Germany Correspondent Thomas Sparrow about one of Germany’s biggest counterterrorist operations in decades and an unexpected Irish connection.