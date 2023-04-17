The brazen Regency attack in February 2016 marked the beginning of a gangland war on a scale never before seen on the streets of Dublin, with a death toll that would eventually reach 18. While much has been said about that fateful day, there's one journalist who is uniquely qualified to speak about it - because he was there. Irish Independent News Correspondent Robin Schiller shares his first-hand account of the attack and its aftermath.

The scene outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin after David Byrne was shot dead in February 2016. Picture by Niall Carson/PA Wire

The brazen Regency attack in February 2016 marked the beginning of a gangland war on a scale never before seen on the streets of Dublin, with a death toll that would eventually reach 18.

While much has been said about that fateful day, there's one journalist who is uniquely qualified to speak about it - because he was there. Irish Independent News Correspondent Robin Schiller shares his first-hand account of the attack and its aftermath.

"They started shouting, get the f**k out of here and they were carrying fairly big weapons. We now know they're AK 47. At the time, I just knew they're big guns, to be honest."

The Indo Daily - The Gangland Trial of the Century (Part 2): Robin Schiller's first-hand account of Regency shooting

"And as they walked past us, I think one of them let off a shot at the front door. And, you know, it was just pure chaos after that, people running out screaming, children hiding behind walls. It was just absolute chaos."

Listen to Part 1 HERE