The Indo Daily - The Gangland Trial of the Century (Part 2): Robin Schiller's first-hand account of Regency shooting

The brazen Regency attack in February 2016 marked the beginning of a gangland war on a scale never before seen on the streets of Dublin, with a death toll that would eventually reach 18.

While much has been said about that fateful day, there's one journalist who is uniquely qualified to speak about it - because he was there. Irish Independent News Correspondent Robin Schiller shares his first-hand account of the attack and its aftermath.

"They started shouting, get the f**k out of here and they were carrying fairly big weapons. We now know they're AK 47. At the time, I just knew they're big guns, to be honest."

"And as they walked past us, I think one of them let off a shot at the front door. And, you know, it was just pure chaos after that, people running out screaming, children hiding behind walls. It was just absolute chaos."