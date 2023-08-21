The Indo Daily: The Gangland Trial of the Century (Part 1) – Unveiling the life and crimes of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

This episode of the Indo Daily was released on the 14th of April 2023, before Gerry Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel in 2016. Stealing lemonade at the age of 9, being locked up in Mountjoy prison at the age of 15, to masterminding some of the country’s biggest heists in his twenties – we look at the life and crimes of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. Host: Fionnán Sheahan Guest: Paul Williams.

The Gangland Trial of the Century is a three-part special series from the Indo Daily that explores the people and events that led to Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch facing a murder charge for the death of David Byrne at the infamous Regency Hotel Shooting in 2016.

But what do we know of the illusive man who goes by the name of ‘The Monk’?

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the author of the book ‘The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland's Most Enigmatic Gang Boss’, Irish Independent special correspondent Paul Williams, to trace the rise of Gerry Hutch from inner city poverty to wealthy property developer and ask how he masterminded some of the most notorious heists in Irish history until being embroiled in the deadly Kinahan-Hutch feud that has seen 18 people murdered.

