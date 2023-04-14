The Indo Daily: The Gangland Trial of the Century (Part 1) - Unveiling the life and crimes of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

The Gangland Trial of the Century is a new three-part special series from the Indo Daily that explores the people and events that led to Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch facing a murder charge for the death of David Byrne at the infamous Regency Hotel Shooting in 2016.

But what do we know of the illusive man who goes by the name of ‘The Monk’?

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the author of the book ‘The Monk: The Life and Crimes of Ireland's Most Enigmatic Gang Boss', Irish Independent special correspondent Paul Williams, to trace the rise of Gerry Hutch from inner city poverty to wealthy property developer and ask how he masterminded some of the most notorious heists in Irish history until being embroiled in the deadly Kinahan-Hutch feud that has seen 18 people murdered.