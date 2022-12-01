Publican Frank McCann is led away from the Central Criminal Court having been found guilty of the murders of Ester and Jessica McCann. Photo: Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection

On the 4th of September 1992, a fire broke out at the home of Frank and Esther McCann on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, killing Esther and the couple’s 18-month-old foster daughter, Jessica.

What looked like an accident was revealed to be a double murder by Frank McCann. His motive? To stop his wife finding out a secret that could not only prevent them adopting Jessica but destroy his precious reputation.

The Indo Daily: The Frank McCann Murders - Part Two

In episode two of the Frank McCann Murders, the Indo Daily explores the life of Frank and Esther McCann and the adoption process that threatened to expose his sordid secret.

Presenter Siobhan Maguire speaks to Esther McCann’s sister, Marian, and niece, Esther, Irish Independent journalist, Conor Feehan, and political analyst, Stephen O’Brien.