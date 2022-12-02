The Indo Daily: The Frank McCann Murders - Part Three

​On the 4th of September 1992, a fire broke out at the home of Frank and Esther McCann on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham, killing Esther and the couple’s 18-month-old foster daughter, Jessica.

What looked like an accident was revealed to be a double murder by Frank McCann. His motive? To stop his wife from finding out a secret that could not only prevent them from adopting Jessica but destroy his precious reputation.

In episode three of the Frank McCann Murders, the Indo Daily takes a look at how Frank McCann's behaviour at his wife and daughter's funeral aroused suspicion in the family, the two murder trials that it took to see McCann brought to justice and how Esther's family feel now that Frank may be granted parole.

Presenter Siobhan Maguire speaks to Esther McCann’s sister, Marian and niece Esther, Irish Independent journalist Conor Feehan and political analyst Stephen O’Brien.

The Frank McCann Murders - Part Three