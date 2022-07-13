The Indo Daily: The Family, King Ratt, and Flashy’s ‘Gucci Gang’: Nicola Tallant on the rival Dublin gangs moving in on Kinahan turf

While the Kinahan gang are by one of the best-known cartels, they are not the only big criminal players in town.

The re-emerging ‘Rattigan Gang’ have recently taken aim at drug dealer Gary ‘The Canary’ Carey, seriously injuring him in gun attack in the capital last month.

And like The Family, they are the ‘old guard’ or ‘veteran’ gangs, who are bigger and more dangerous than ever.

Then there’s the young gangs like the ‘Gucci Gang’ in Finglas, who are ruthless in who they target and take out. With the Kinahan’s Irish empire on the radar of these rival gangs, are we likely to see an escalation of violence on Dublin’s mean streets?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Nicola Tallant, investigations editor of the Sunday World, to explain what Ireland’s ganglands rime looks like now and how the young drug gangs are ripping up the established rule book.