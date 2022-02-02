Dominic Cummings was Boris Johnson's closest and chief advisor until his resignation in November 2020, after he was accused of breaking lockdown rules by leaving London for the north of England earlier in that year.

But another issue at play was that of the so-called power struggle between Cummings and Carrie Johnson, the wife of the Prime Minister.

The Indo Daily: The Ex-Files - Who is Dominic Cummings and what can he tell us about Boris and Carrie Johnson?

Against the backdrop of the Sue Gray report, the ongoing Met investigation into #Partygate and other alleged lockdown events, the Indo Daily hears about these soured relations and why Cummings continues to rattle Boris Johnson.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sarah Caden, Sunday Independent Columnist, and John Downing, Irish Independent writer.