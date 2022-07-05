| 12.9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: The Covid comeback – expert tips on how you can avoid the summer surge

We are now in the middle of another wave of Covid-19. Will restrictions be reintroduced? What can you do to protect yourself from the virus? The Indo Daily find out. Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guests: Gabija Gataveckaite and Professor Christine Loscher

We are now in the middle of another wave of Covid-19.

A new national Covid vaccine programme for all adults is on the way because of a lack of protection against new variants.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said rollout of the fourth round of Covid vaccines is likely in the autumn due to an “evolution of the virus”.

Will restrictions be reintroduced? What can you do to protect yourself from the virus? The Indo Daily find out.

