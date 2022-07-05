We are now in the middle of another wave of Covid-19.

A new national Covid vaccine programme for all adults is on the way because of a lack of protection against new variants.

The Indo Daily: The Covid comeback – expert tips on how you can avoid the summer surge

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said rollout of the fourth round of Covid vaccines is likely in the autumn due to an “evolution of the virus”.

Will restrictions be reintroduced? What can you do to protect yourself from the virus? The Indo Daily find out.