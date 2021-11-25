The Indo Daily: The Black Friday backlash

For some, Black Friday is a great opportunity to bag a bargain – but for others it’s just another example of consumerism gone mad.

This year some independent retailers in Ireland plan to push back at what they see as a big squeeze from the online giants. Roe River books is an independent book shop in Dundalk. Owner Tom Muckian has decided to ‘to take a stand against relentless consumerism’ and close his door this Friday.

Host Kevin Doyle talks to Technology Editor Adrian Weckler and Consumer Journalist Siobhán Maguire about the retailers who are misleading shoppers with 'bargains'.