Ireland’s nine billionaires have increased their wealth by 58% since the start of the pandemic, according to a recent report. Today on the Indo Daily, we look at the Irishmen (and it's all men) making it big in the Billionaire’s Club.

The saying goes that the rich get richer, and a new Oxfam report claims just that.

The Indo Daily: The Billionaire Boys' Club - How Ireland's richest men just got richer

Ireland’s nine billionaires have increased their wealth by €18.3 billion to €49.7 billion since the start of the pandemic, a 58% increase according to Oxfam.

But who are Ireland’s wealthiest people? And does the Oxfam report merit a serious discussion on the introduction of a wealth tax

Oh, and spoiler alert: there are no women on Ireland’s billionaire rich list.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Samantha McCaughren, Business Editor at the Sunday Independent, and John Ihle, Deputy Business Editor at the Irish Independent, to find out more.