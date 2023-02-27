The Indo Daily: The Apache, an Irish priest, and a miscarriage of justice — who killed Fr Patrick Ryan?

In 1981, a Limerick priest was found dead in a Texas motel, just four days before Christmas. Found bound and beaten, Fr Patrick Ryan didn’t stand a chance.
So, when an Apache Native American was jailed for the murder in 1983, it was assumed the case was closed. In a twist of events, however, new evidence has found that James Harry Reyos, the man accused, sentenced and now free, is innocent.
The murder is once again a cold case, Reyos wants his name cleared and the question remains, who killed Fr Patrick Ryan?
The Indo Daily talks to Mike Hall, Executive Editor at Texas Monthly, about the case.