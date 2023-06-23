The Indo Daily: The Anglo Tapes (Part 2) – 10 years on from the secrets, lies and deception that led to the bank bailout

When secret tape recordings from inside Anglo Irish Bank were published by the Irish Independent in June 2013, what followed was a global reaction of shock and outrage.

The conversations among top executives at the bank gave the public an insight into the antics and attitudes at top level banking in the run up to the financial crash of 2008.

In 2013, the Irish taxpayer was still bearing the brunt of the bankruptcy burdens, paying back billions in a bank bailout, against a backdrop of austerity, high unemployment and mass emigration.

What emerged from the tapes was a laissez-faire attitude to the Irish taxpayer, the financial regulator, the government, and Germany's attempt to help, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressing her contempt for the taped recordings as they poke fun at her country.

Those conversations published exclusively on Independent.ie sent shockwaves around the world as top executives laughed and joked about the state of their finances and how to secure their own futures above the Irish taxpayer.

One decade on, the Indo Daily revisits the national scandal that cost Ireland its sovereignty from those who broke the story. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Paul Williams, Special correspondent, Fionnán Shehan, Ireland editor; and Donal O'Donovan, business editor, to hear more.