The Indo Daily: The Anglo Tapes – 10 years on from the secrets, lies and deception that led to the bank bailout (Part 1)

Ireland in 2013 was a country still living in the shadows of the 2008 financial crash, a global recession that saw stock markets tumble and banks on the verge of bust.

In 2013, the Irish taxpayer was still bearing the brunt of the bankruptcy burdens, paying back billions in a bank bailout, against a backdrop of austerity, high unemployment and mass emigration.

And then in June 2013, the Irish Independent gave the nation an insight into the shady shenanigans in Anglo Irish Bank from 2008.

Those conversations published exclusively on Independent.ie sent shockwaves around the world as top executives laughed and joked about the state of their finances and how to secure their own futures above the Irish taxpayer.

10 years on, the Indo Daily revisit the national scandal that cost Ireland its sovereignty from those who broke the story.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Paul Williams, Special correspondent, Fionnán Shehan, Ireland editor; and Donal O'Donovan, business editor, to hear more.