Terry Keane was a fashion writer and columnist. Charles Haughey was Taoiseach and a political party leader. But behind the scenes, the couple engaged in a 27-year-long affair.

However, in an interview on Gay Byrne's penultimate Late, Late Show in 1999, Terry Keane lifted the lid on the affair much to the surprise of the Irish public.

In today's episode, presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Irish Independent political correspondent, John Downing, to hear more about the revelations.