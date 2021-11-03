A letter recently sent by the National Bus and Rail Union to Irish Rail bosses and government ministers, has hit home the serious number and nature of anti-social behaviour incidents on Irish rail towards staff and passengers alike.

The Indo Daily: Terror on the trains – why anti-social behaviour on public transport is off the rails

Staff accounts document incidents of sexual harassment, verbal abuse and open drug using on carriages.

This week, Irish Rail workers will be balloted to see if they wish to proceed with industrial action in the run up to Christmas.

So, what is happening and how can our trains become a safer place for all who travel on them?

Today’s Indo Daily finds out as host, Siobhán Maguire, talks to Allison Bray, Senior News Reporter at the Irish Independent; Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU); and Barry Kenny, Corporate Communications Manager at Irish Rail.