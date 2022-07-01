| 11.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Teflon Don – Why Donald Trump isn’t going away

He’s no longer in office but that hasn’t stopped Donald Trump’s presidential legacy from dominating the headlines. The Indo Daily asks if there’s a second term chance for the controversial Republican. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: John Downing and Greg Swenson

Former US president Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The January 6th Committee hearings have not been kind to former US President Donald Trump with shock testimonials over his behaviour on the day of the Capitol riots.

But Trump’s legacy is doing him no favours either with public outrage worldwide over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v Wade landmark ruling last week.

Despite all of this, there is speculation that Trump may well put himself forward for a second term in the Whitehouse and with his popularity among many of his voters unaffected, and his own social media platform leading his agenda, is Teflon Don likely to come unstuck at all?

In today’s episode, presenter Denise Calnan is joined by Irish Independent political journalist John Downing and Greg Swenson, Chair of the Republicans Overseas UK.

