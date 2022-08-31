The Indo Daily: Tapping Out — Why Michael Flatley has swapped dancing for acting

In 1994, Michael Flatley, an Irish American dancer, shot to fame after an impressive performance in Riverdance, Ireland's Eurovision intermission act.

The rest is history with Flatley becoming a billionaire, holding a World Record for his foot tapping talents, and the dubious title of most expensive legs in the business.

But now the Lord of the Dance star has branched into acting with his directorial debut, Blackbird, hitting Irish cinema screens this week.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire hears more about his remarkable career from the Irish Independent's Southern Correspondent, after Sunday World's Showbiz Correspondent, Eddie Rowley, speaks with the man of the moment first to find out more about his entry into the movie industry.