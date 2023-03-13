The Indo Daily: Tabloids, trials, and tribulations - Prince Harry and the phone hacking scandal

Prince Harry may testify in person at the London court instead of appearing by videolink. Photo: Jeremy Selwyn

Prince Harry is not shy with sharing the contents of his life whether it be on social media, in book or in a major Netflix documentary – but when it comes to the British tabloids it is a very different story.

Days after King Charles’ coronation, Prince Harry, Cheryl Cole and Ian Wright could be taking to the stand in the landmark phone hacking case against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Siobhán Maguire is joined by Media Consultant and former Sky News Correspondent, Enda Brady, to hear more and look back on the famous phone hacking scandal that led to the closure of the News of the World.