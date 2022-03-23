The Indo Daily: Subvariant swell — Why it's never been easier to get Covid

Covid has never been more infectious, as Omicron subvariant BA.2 takes it toll worldwide.

After the celebrations of St Patrick's Day and the removal of mandatory masks in many parts of society, the number of cases in Ireland are surging, with BA.2 now the dominant strain here.

But how can this happen in a population that is mostly vaccinated, and why is this subvariant spreading so quickly?

The Indo Daily finds out what is happening and asks if we should be worried. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by two experts, Professor John Ryan, Lecturer in Emergency Medicine at UCD and consultant at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, and Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology, School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity College Dublin.