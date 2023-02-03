The Indo Daily: Submarines and secret planes – How the Kinahans and other cartels are smuggling drugs

Last year was another record year for drug seizures in Ireland, with gardaí seizing almost €40 million worth of drugs and over €3.6m in cash in the first seven months alone.

While the gardaí continue to crack down on attempts to get narcotics into the country, the drug industry continues to grow in order to meet significant demand.

In this best of episode of the Indo Daily, Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams joins Tabitha Monahan to explain how the Kinahans and other cartels are coming up with new ways of smuggling drugs into Ireland.

First broadcast August 30, 2022.