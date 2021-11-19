The Indo Daily: Stronger than yesterday – the Britney Spears story

Britney Spears hailed the ‘best day ever’ after her conservatorship was terminated and she regained control of her life and career for the first time in 13 years (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

On the 12th of November 2021, pop star Britney Spears was released from a 13-year conservatorship set up by her father.

The termination of the legal arrangement means the singer is now back in control of her finances, career decisions and personal matters.

Today on the Indo Daily, we look at the extraordinary life of Britney Spears, her fight for personal freedom, and ask what is next for one of the world’s bestselling music artists.

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Melanie Finn, the Irish Independent’s entertainment correspondent, and Andrea Smith, an Irish Independent feature writer.