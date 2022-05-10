The Indo Daily: Stay in your lane - Why can't we push for more bike paths?

It's a vicious cycle - bikes paths, that is. The Indo Daily finds out why cycle lanes are so contentious.

Contentious cycle lanes from Dublin to Galway are causing consternation in neighbourhoods and even ending up in the High Court.

Galway City Council revoked plans for a temporary cycle lane along the promenade in Salthill due to concerns raised by local residents and emergency services.

In Dublin work on a bike path on the Strand Road in Sandymount was halted when the high court ruled that the cycleway must go through the planning process to proceed.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by David Turner, chairperson of the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association in Dublin and Suzanne Meade, Road Safety Technical Expert with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to find out why cycle lanes are so controversial.