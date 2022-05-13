| 10.4°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Star Wars: 'Wagatha Christie' and the other celebrity feuds you must hear

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA) Expand

Close

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (James Manning/PA)

From waspish words to public displays of disdain, some celebrities have made no secret of ongoing feuds with peers.

With Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in the middle of a court trial, the Indo Daily tip toes around some sensational sparring among the rich and famous.

From the world of music like Taylor Swift and Kanye West, to the golden age of Hollywood with Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, feuds are easily created, but difficult to shake.

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by presenter of The Bellissimo Files on Spin 103.8, Sarina Bellissimo, to get some background on all of this bad blood.

The Indo Daily: Star Wars: 'Wagatha Christie' and the other celebrity feuds you must hear

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy