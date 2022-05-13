From waspish words to public displays of disdain, some celebrities have made no secret of ongoing feuds with peers.

With Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy in the middle of a court trial, the Indo Daily tip toes around some sensational sparring among the rich and famous.

From the world of music like Taylor Swift and Kanye West, to the golden age of Hollywood with Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, feuds are easily created, but difficult to shake.

Presenter Denise Calnan is joined by presenter of The Bellissimo Files on Spin 103.8, Sarina Bellissimo, to get some background on all of this bad blood.