The Indo Daily: Spooks – The Russian spies among us

The recent revelations that a Russian spy uncovered by Dutch intelligence officials spent four years studying at Trinity College Dublin, has sparked a conversation over just how many other spies live, work and operate undercover here.

What we know for sure is Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, who used the Brazilian alias of Victor Muller Ferreira while completing a political science degree, is one of a speculated number of Russian spies here.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s Group Head of News Kevin Doyle, to hear about this extraordinary story, and from our Special Correspondent Paul Williams on how a spy in 2022 can hide in plain sight.

